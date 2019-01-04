AISIS GLOBAL LTD: Addressing the Setbacks of the Global Asset Management Realm

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2019 / According to the Financial Times, the global asset management market size was valued at USD 85 Trillion in the year 2017 and is speculated to reach USD 145 Trillion by 2025. The number of asset management companies is growing at an exponential rate; however, investors still struggle to find a reliable and secure fund to execute investment and trade.

Challenges of Global Asset Management Landscape

Even when there is a good global fund portfolio, there is no reliable way to determine which country is operating the fund or what kind of fund portfolio it is. Additionally, the language barrier makes it difficult to identify whether fund management is stable or aggressive. The lengthy legal terms and jargons further make it strenuous for the investors to understand the important information of the contract.

These challenges are some of the important reasons why investors highly rely on advice from fund sales companies. However, a critical issue associated with these companies is that they fail to provide personalized guidance to investors. Additionally, they often offer a biased recommendation, thereby generating a lack of trust and reliability.

Asset management companies, on the other hand, require a huge budget to promote their fund portfolio on the global market and reach out to fund sales companies. Moreover, to partner with fund sales enterprises, asset management companies have to deal with unique sales commission structures and develop a real-time-basis connection system.

AIDUS - Bringing Forth A Secure Solution

AIDUS, the Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market built upon the Ethereum network. It serves as a professional asset management platform wherein investors and asset management companies can securely and transparently create and be a part of peer-to-peer (P2P) fund agreements. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform envisions to eliminate the following challenges associated with dealing in cryptocurrencies:-

Lack of basic fundamentals in cryptocurrency High price volatility Cryptocurrencies not being used in the real economy

Through its innovative approach, AIDUS aims to address and eliminate the aforementioned critical setbacks associated with cryptocurrencies and make the global asset management market more streamlined and efficient for investors and asset management companies.

AIDUS PROJECT

The AIDUS Coin acts as the single key currency for the entire ADFP-based decentralized fund market. The word AI in AIDUS stands for 'Artificial Intelligence' and the DUS is derived from a Latin word 'Sidus' which symbolizes the best of global management market. Moreover, AIDUS Coin (AID) is an ERC-20 compatible token. All the investors and asset management enterprise can use AID coins to execute various tasks including signing into the funds, expiration of the fund operation period, and redemption of funds. Fundamental features of AIDUS Coins are:-

Real currency

Investors can use AID coins as a real economy at the fund market during signing and redemption of funds.

Security

50% of the ICO-raised fund will be managed by QTS, thereby securing the future value of the coin.

Continuous increase in the coin value

With an increase in the volume of the fund within the platform, more investors will sign into the fund, thereby boosting the demand of AIDUS Coin.

Decentralizing the Global Asset Management Sphere

There is a dire need to provide global investors and asset management companies with a secure and transparent trading environment in order to help them earn stable ROIs and thrive in the digital trading landscape. AIDUS has harnessed blockchain and smart contract technology to eliminate the inefficiencies of cryptocurrencies in the existing asset management market in order to offer high-profit solutions to global investors and asset management companies.

