Suning to Showcase Latest in AI-based Smart Retail and Smart Home Innovation at CES 2019

China's largest omni-channel retailer to attend January event in Las Vegas

Booth 26030 will include 'Magic Runway' and 'Biu Robot' shopping assistant

Dr Jack Jing , COO of Suning Technology Group, will discuss Suning's RaaS strategy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning, the commercial giant ranked second in China's top non-state-owned enterprises and owners of Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company, will showcase its leading omni-channel operations and innovations in the fields of Smart Retail and Smart Home at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next week.

Suning's booth, which is themed 'Suning - China's Largest Omni-channel Retailer' and located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area, will bring visitors a futuristic vision of the Smart Retail and Smart Home by presenting a number of AI-based commercial applications across Suning's current business portfolio.

Dr Jack Jing, COO of Suning Technology Group, who will be revealing more about Suning's RaaS (Retail as a Service) strategy based on the Smart Retail concept at CES 2019, says: "We're excited to be coming to CES 2019 and demonstrating more about our Smart Retail practices along with the leaps we're making in AI, including at our Silicon Valley R&D centre. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth and showing them how we're using AI technologies to perceive consumer habits, predict consumption trends, guide manufacturing, and provide consumers with diversified and personalized products and services."

The latest tech-driven applications and products exhibited at Suning's booth this year will highlight:

The Magic Runway. The latest project to come out of the 'Innovation Applications Lab' of Suning's Silicon Valley R&D Centre, this AR-powered virtual experience allows shoppers to try different outfits with just a few motion gestures, without the need to spend hours in the fitting room. A new update shown at CES 2019 will be the smart stylist function, which can detect users' gender and age to provide outfit recommendations. The technology is also to be used at New York Fashion Week in September and is expected to be developed for different shopping scenarios, to cater for the needs of a new generation of consumers influenced by AI.



Bill Shao , Director of Innovation Application Lab of Suning's Silicon Valley R&D Centre, adds: " We've found that customers spend lots of time waiting for vacant fitting rooms to try out clothes. As a smart retailer, Suning wants to create a more efficient, effortless and interesting shopping experience for them, and we've designed The Magic Runway for that. W e ' ve planned to apply it to Suning ' s own shopping malls in China to adopt future consumption habits ."

Using facial recognition and data visualization to collect and analyse in-store information for customer segmentation and profiling, this technology can accurately calculate passenger flow and record customer preferences. A heat map is then created based on thermal analysis, depicting the distribution of passenger flow. This helps store operators predict flow and analyse consumer habits, increasing efficiency and merchandise management. The technology has been widely used in Suning's retail outlets and can empower bricks-and-mortar businesses. Biu Robot. An AI shopping robot based on emotion recognition, the Biu Robot can be thought of as an intelligent vending machine. The robot can cruise within a certain range of any venue carrying goods and utilizes weighing-recognition technology to identify any that are picked-up by passing customers. Customers are then able to make a payment simply by scanning a QR code on the robot. The Biu Robot can be easily deployed and is flexible for use in various scenarios, helping to improve automated smart retail operations.

Suning will also showcase its latest developments in Smart Home, such as 'Magic Mirror', the Biu Smart Speaker and PPTV Quantum dot TV, featuring the Suning developed Biu OS platform which is based on pioneering IoT and intelligent voice control. On 7th January Dr Jing will also speak at China Night, an event jointly hosted by the Consulate General of China in San Francisco and the Organizing Committee of China Information Technology Expo (CITE). It is designed to facilitate communication between Chinese and overseas corporations and to build a platform for showcasing opportunities.

Suning's booth will be located at Booth 26030 at LVCC S2 Area.

About Suning

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media &Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2018 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com.

