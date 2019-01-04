Technavio analysts forecast the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market to have an incremental growth of USD 162 million during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Improved diagnostic modalities is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market 2019-2023. For the appropriate management of hemorrhagic stroke treatment, an adequate understanding of diagnostic modalities and parenchymal hemorrhagic is crucial. There are advanced diagnostic facilities and diagnostic modalities that not only help neurologists in hemorrhagic stroke treatment to identify the type of stroke but also help in designing the drug therapy for the management of disease, thereby helping in overcoming the shortcomings. Thus, improved diagnostic modalities help to drive the market for hemorrhagic stroke treatment.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market is the rising incidence in an aging population:

Global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market: Rising incidence in the aging population

Increasing age is a major risk factor for several conditions, including intracerebral hemorrhages. The natural and pathological changes that occur with aging population make the cardiovascular system and the CNS more prone to stroke. To address the increasing number of conditions among the aging population, pharmacotherapy is being extensively used as a treatment option, and the same applies to the treatment of stroke. There is a huge demand for drugs under this section, especially by the elderly, which is a major factor driving market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The hemorrhagic stroke is quite evident in the aging population. Cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), regarded as an age-related disease characterized by the deposition of amyloid inside the walls of the blood vessels, is known to be associated with intracerebral hemorrhage. As per recent estimates, the percentage of intracerebral hemorrhage cases linked to CAA is as high as 50% among the elderly."

Global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market research report provides market segmentation by product (antihypertensives, anticoagulants, diuretics, anticonvulsants, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 38% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising incidence in the aging population and increasing prevalence of hypertension.

