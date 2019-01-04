Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 4
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|652.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|668.33p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|641.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|657.68p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|465.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|468.03p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|350.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|355.35p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|345.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|350.81p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|283.04p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|287.53p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1721.68p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1733.39p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1675.31p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1687.02p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|284.86p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|287.39p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|185.79p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|186.47p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|159.94p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|160.12p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.46p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.78p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|131.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|131.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
