Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 350.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---