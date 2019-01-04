ITC Savlon Celebrates World Braille Day

NEW DELHI, January 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Introduces its first ever Braille enabled Pack in its portfolio

ITC Savlon, in line with its commitment to create an equitable and inclusive society, celebrates World Braille Day with the first ever Braille enabled pack of Savlon Antiseptic liquid in India. The Braille packs have been designed not just to enable access but also in its simple way help the visually impaired to identify and access the product easily. This proactive initiative exemplifies the brand's commitment to an empowering consumer experience.

Everybody gets hurt. And individuals who are visually impaired are no different. But access to an antiseptic liquid is perhaps not as easy and they would need help to tend to the wound. This is a simple life insight based on which ITC Savlon initiated a design change for its Antiseptic Liquid packs. As a brand rooted in the society it lives in, ITC Savlon strives to be more inclusive, enabling and accessible for its consumers. The Braille packs, a first in the FMCG segment, is a step towards this endeavour.

With the support of India's largest association for the Blind and visually impaired, National Association for the Blind (NAB), ITC Savlon began engaging with this thought on World Sight Day and today has made Savlon Braille packs available across the country. The initiative is not only to raise awareness on Braille but also enable a design language that enables inclusivity. The Braille packs have been distributed to NAB centres in India and the initiative marks a beginning to a series of educative and interactive workshops in select blind schools in India in the first phase. In addition, Braille magazines, newspapers and Radio form the core communication outreach for the initiative.

Pallavi Kadam, Executive Director, National Association for the Blind (NAB), said, "It is an incredible step forward and I would like to thank ITC Savlon for this initiative. Many of us have the gift of vision and not often do we realize the everyday struggles of the visually impaired especially when everything around is designed for people with vision. A braille pack is not only enabling but also makes it easily accessible for all. Definitely, an inclusive beginning."

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, "In line with ITC's commitment to serve a larger societal purpose and to create enduring value for all stakeholders, Savlon celebrates World Braille Day by making this unique first of its kind braille enabled packaging in the FMCG space accessible across touchpoints. The initiative is a determined step forward to create a more equal and inclusive society by enabling access."

Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy, stated, "It is not commonplace to find clients like ITC Savlon who are not only rooted in the realities of their consumer but also have a heart that believes in inclusive and positive change. The concept of making the antiseptic bottle easily accessible through Braille, to the visually impaired, is extremely empowering. I hope this marks a beginning in a category like FMCG which has a portfolio of everyday products."

As part of the communication outreach, visually impaired individuals shared screen time as protagonists of two television commercials to encourage inclusiveness and bring alive how a simple change empowers their everyday life.

Watch the films here:

https://youtu.be/BJYSKW8YoJM

https://youtu.be/DLwWvmUkvsw

ITC Savlon believes in making a difference by being more inclusive and on World Braille Day takes a progressive step forward towards this endeavour.

