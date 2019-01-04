Deepens its presence in Asia with expansion into China and South Korea

pmdtechnologies ag is constantly growing with their customers around the world, and to better understand and respond faster to customer needs they have expanded their presence in Asia. The company announced today new subsidiaries opening in Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea.

"The opening of these two offices is an important part of our global strategy to meet the evolving needs of our customers as well as representing pmd's strong commitment to China and South Korea," said Dr. Bernd Buxbaum, CEO of pmdtechnologies ag. "With these new offices, we can now be even closer to our Asian customers," he added.

"pmdtechnologies ag is responding to the growing needs of close customer support," said Adam White, Sr VP PMM Sales, Marketing Distribution and Division Board Member, Infineon Technologies AG. "Thanks to the enhanced coverage, fast and efficient collaboration with our 3D-sensing customers will be strengthened. This is essential for development, testing and optimization during ramp-ups for mass production," he added.

Complete and fully equipped teams in both the South Korea and China offices will support local hardware, and software development, integration, bring-up and speed up mass production enablement.

pmdtechnologies ag has over 400 person-years of depth-sensing experience and five offices around the world including a new Headquarters with clean rooms and laboratories, opening in early 2019. These new offices strengthen existing customer partnerships and further forge a strong strategic connection to their local customer base.

About pmdtechnologies ag

pmdtechnologies ag, a fabless IC company based in Siegen/Germany, with branches in San Jose/USA, Seoul/South Korea, and Shanghai/China is the worldwide leading 3D Time-of-Flight CMOS-based digital imaging technology supplier. Started up in 2002, the company owns over 300 worldwide patents concerning pmd-based applications, the pmd measurement principle, and its realization. Addressed markets for pmd's 3D sensors are industrial automation, automotive and the wide field of consumer applications like AR/VR.

Further information is available at www.pmdtec.com.

Office details

pmdtechnologies Shanghai Co., Ltd.

Building 15

No. 1000, Zhangheng Road

Pu Dong District,

201203 Shanghai

China

info@pmdtec.com



pmdtechnologies Korea Ltd.

2F Hyundai Liberty House #201

Hannam-Dong 258, Yongsan-Gu

Seoul, Korea

info@pmdtec.com

Contacts:

pmdtechnologies ag

Sabrina Buxbaum

Corporate Strategy Marketing

Phone: +49 271 23 85 38 800

Fax: +49 271 23 85 38 809

E-Mail: s.buxbaum@pmdtec.com