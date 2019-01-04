Tableau Stock Likely to Continue GainingIn a world that produces unending volumes of data, businesses and individuals need to make the most of this precious resource in order to make informed decisions and remain competitive.With the rise of the digital economy, there are a few companies that stand to gain. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) is one of them.Tableau builds software that helps people quickly analyse, visualize, and share data. The company is focused on putting powerful, self-service analytical technology into the hands of people who need to make important.

