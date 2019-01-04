Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) Directorate Changes 04-Jan-2019 / 11:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04 January 2019 Ecovista PLC ("Ecovista" or "the Company") Directorate Changes The Board of Ecovista Plc is delighted to announce the appointment of David Barnett and Sarah Horsnell to the Board, with immediate effect. David Barnett (age 68, Director) David Barnett is an experienced sales executive. David will join the company as non-executive Chairman. He brings over 40 years of business experience to the Company. David Barnett current and past (five years) directorships are as follows: Current directorships Past directorships (five years) Globe Capital Ltd Barnett Fashion Agency Limited David Barnett Consultancy Pendleton & Cross Limited Limited Stingray Leather Goods UK Limited Sarah Horsnell (Age 29, Director) Sarah is a qualified Chartered accountant (ACCA). She is experienced in all aspects of accounting. Sarah will take the role of Finance Director of the Company. Sarah Horsnell current and past (five years) directorships are as follows: Current directorships Past directorships (five years) SMH Professional Services Ltd None The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement. ENQUIRIES Louise Stokely 01279 654151 NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 7100 EQS News ID: 763439 End of Announcement EQS News Service

