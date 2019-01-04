The "Smart Mirror Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global smart mirror market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on smart mirror market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on smart mirror market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart mirror market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Report Findings

Drivers

Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Rise in Demand for Connected Devices

Restraints

High Cost of Smart mirror markets

Opportunities

Growing Investment in R&D Activities.

Company Profiles

Alke

Evervue

Gentex Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Panasonic

Pro Display

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seura

Tech2o

Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Smart Mirror Market Overview

4. Smart Mirror Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Smart Mirror Market by End User

6. Global Smart Mirror Market by Region

7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

