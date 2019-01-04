Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) ("Permex") announces that it has published its Annual Letter to Shareholders from CEO, Mehran Ehsan, on the Company's website at: http://www.permexpetroleum.com/news/news/.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of south east New Mexico. Permex has a current focus on identifying, evaluating and acquiring oil and natural gas assets in North America and enhancing and developing its currently held oil and natural gas assets in Texas and New Mexico. Permex owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Permex Petroleum Corporation

Mehran Ehsan

President & Chief Executive Officer

(604) 259-2525

Or for Investor Relations, please contact:

The Howard Group Inc.

Dave Burwell

Vice President

Email: dave@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: +1(403) 221-0915

Toll Free in Canada: 1-888-221-0915

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from Jericho's expectations include risks related to the exploration stage of Jericho's project; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing.