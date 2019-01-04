On Display at CES 2019 Sure Petcare booth #42367 at theSands Convention Center!

Pet product specialist Sure Petcare has launched Animo, (https://youtu.be/PREvQwNoGEE) the lifelong activity and behavior monitor, which learns and accurately interprets the unique behavior and activity patterns of a dog. Animo delivers insights into a dog's activity and sleep, as well problem behaviors such as shaking, scratching and barking, helping owners to understand the changing needs of their pet over its lifetime.

Worn on a dog's collar, Animo is suitable for all dogs. At just 22g Animo is lightweight, waterproof and uses a standard coin cell battery which lasts for six months.

Using the Sure Petcare Animo app via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Animo monitors:

Activity: Set daily activity goals, and view activity reports.

Set daily activity goals, and view activity reports. Sleep Quality : Hour-by-hour sleep quality throughout the night; a poor night's sleep can be an indication of discomfort.

: Hour-by-hour sleep quality throughout the night; a poor night's sleep can be an indication of discomfort. Calories: track calories burnt and compare to recommended targets.

track calories burnt and compare to recommended targets. Behavior tracking: displays incidents of increased barking, scratching or shaking.

displays incidents of increased barking, scratching or shaking. Connect with family and friends: share access to the app with all care givers.

"Animo gives dog owners a window into their dog's day: not only to tell them what he gets up to when they're not around, but more importantly to spot changes in behavior and activity over time, which may signal changes in their pet's health and wellbeing," said Nick Hill, founder of Sure Petcare. "Combining Antelliq's world-leading animal monitoring expertise, our pet industry experience and the advice of world-renowned dog behaviorists, Animo's suite of algorithms begins to learn the animal's unique patterns of movement; accurately interpreting them and reporting their corresponding activity and behavior types to the owner via our smartphone app. Animo tells owners more about their dog than they've ever known before."

Jon Bowen, behavior specialist at the Royal Veterinary College, said: "Because we spend so much time with our dogs we think we know how they feel, but the reality is that we often miss things. Using monitoring we can get a much greater insight into what is really going on with our dogs, so we can spot the first signs of a problem. Products like Animo have a real advantage, because if we are going to take action based on what a monitor tells us, we need to have real confidence in the quality of information."

