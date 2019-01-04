GomSpace Comments on non-payment From our Customer Sky and Space Global

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") is following up on information from the third quarter interim report. In the report, it was disclosed that a payment of T.SEK 20,592 from our customer Sky and Space Global was, as per agreement, expected to be received during the fourth quarter 2018. The payment is not contested by Sky and Space Global but is still outstanding due to their current cash flow situation. We have a constructive dialogue with Sky and Space Global regarding a new payment plan in order for them to be able to solve the situation and make the payment in full. We have already taken their cash flow situation into account and the situation does not have any impact on our long-term ambitions

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

