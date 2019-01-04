Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian cell line generation technology, announced today its planned participation at several industry conferences during the first quarter of 2019. Details follow.

Industry Strategy Symposium ISS 2019

6 9 January 2019, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, California

Selexis Chief Executive Officer, Igor Fisch, PhD will present at the conference on "The 'Biotechnology Revolution' Semiconductor and Superconductor Technologies Give Birth to New Fields in Life Sciences" on Monday, January 7 at 2:05 p.m. PT as part of the "Market Perspective" track. For more information, please visit: http://www1.semi.org/en/industry-strategy-symposium-iss-2019

FULL ABSTRACT:Biotechnology is considered the revolution of the 21st Century. Semi- and superconductor technologies have led to dramatic advances in computers, biosensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of new biomaterials that have given birth to the fields of proteomics, bioinformatics, nanotechnology, gene therapy, pharmacogenetics, etc. We will look at the role semiconductors play in today's biotechnology landscape and tomorrow's medicines.

J.P. Morgan 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

7 - 10 January 2019, San Francisco, California

Representatives from Selexis business development will attend the conference, along with KBI Biopharma, and will participate in partnering discussions. To schedule a meeting, visit: http://selexis.com/contact/

PEPTALK 2019

14 18 January 2019, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego, California

Selexis will present, sponsor and exhibit at the conference.

Selexis Chief Scientific Officer, Pierre-Alain Girod, PhDwill present "Research Cell Bank Generation in under 14 Weeks: Integrating Single Cell Analysis into the SUREtechnology Platform" on Tuesday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. PT as part of the CHO Cell Line Development and Engineering track. Visit Selexis at Booth 512. For more information, see: http://www.chi-peptalk.com/

FULL ABSTRACT: Currently, Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform generates research cell banks in as little as 14 weeks, with optimal clone selection requiring 6-8 of those weeks. Single cell analysis platforms, capable of parallel analyses, have the capacity to reduce those timelines, but must be optimized to each cell system. Selexis has integrated the BEACON optofluidic platform into the SUREtechnology workflow plus developed a clone prediction tool that collectively shave weeks off the current development timelines. Case studies will be discussed.

BIO Asia International Conference

5 6 March 2019, Grand Hyatt Roppongi, Tokyo, Japan

Representatives from Selexis business development will attend the conference and will participate in partnering discussions. For more information, please visit: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-asia-international-conference

BioPH/CPhI

18 20 March 2019, Big Sight Exhibition Center, Tokyo, Japan

Representatives from Selexis business development will attend the conference and will participate in partnering discussions. For more information, please visit: https://www.cphi.com/japan/

BIO-Europe Spring

25 27 March 2019, Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center, Vienna, Austria

Representatives from Selexis business development will attend the conference and will participate in the partnering program. Schedule a partnering meeting at https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope-spring/

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 100 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of four commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. In June 2017, Selexis became part of the JSR Life Sciences group. JSR's CDMO service offering leverages the full capabilities of Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to offer an end-to-end solution to industry. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

