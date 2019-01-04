The global mouthwash market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005272/en/

Technavio predicts the global mouthwash market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is innovation and portfolio expansion of smart mouthwash. The introduction of products of mouthwash and smart mouthwash with flavors by vendors, along with portfolio expansion, is driving the global mouthwash market. Innovations of mouthwash and smart mouthwash are often based on new ingredients, flavors, and packaging. Although the scope for innovation of mouthwash is limited in the market, manufacturers continuously invest in R&D to innovate smart mouthwash and launch new product variants.

This market research report on the global mouthwash market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for alcohol-free mouthwash as one of the key emerging trends in the global mouthwash market:

Global mouthwash market: Growing demand for alcohol-free mouthwash

Most mouthwashes available in the market contain alcohol, specifically ethanol, which causes a burning sensation and dry mouth. People with burning mouth syndrome or ulcers are advised not to use such mouthwashes because of which the demand for alcohol-free mouthwash is growing in the global mouthwash market. Thus, manufacturers are focusing more on introducing alcohol-free mouthwashes.

"Most of the alcohol-free mouthwashes contain cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) to prevent tooth decay, dry mouth, plaque, and tartar buildup. Companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Listerine offers a product such as total advanced pro-shield alcohol-free mouthwash and Listerine cool mint zero alcohol that contains cetylpyridinium chloride.," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global mouthwash market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mouthwash market by end-user (adult and children) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

EMEA led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 40%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The dominance of EMEA can be attributed to the increase in awareness about oral health and the growing popularity of private-label brands.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005272/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com