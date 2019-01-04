Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 8 November 2018 related to the announced acquisition of the remaining 50% share of Agility Fuel Solutions. The closing of the transaction was completed on 4 January 2019.
With this acquisition, Hexagon strengthens its position as the globally leading gas fuel solutions provider.
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com (mailto:david.bandele@hexagongroup.com)
Investor Relations:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com (mailto:hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire