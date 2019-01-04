Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 8 November 2018 related to the announced acquisition of the remaining 50% share of Agility Fuel Solutions. The closing of the transaction was completed on 4 January 2019.

With this acquisition, Hexagon strengthens its position as the globally leading gas fuel solutions provider.

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com (mailto:david.bandele@hexagongroup.com)

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com (mailto:hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com)



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

