GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 8 November 2018 related to the announced acquisition of the remaining 50% share of Agility Fuel Solutions. The closing of the transaction was completed on 4 January 2019.

With this acquisition, Hexagon strengthens its position as the globally leading gas fuel solutions provider.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com (mailto:david.bandele@hexagongroup.com)

Investor Relations:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com (mailto:hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


