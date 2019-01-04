Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQB: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that is has obtained all necessary state and local licenses for its site A production facility in Coalinga, California. The newly issued licenses will allow Next Green Wave to carry out all its seed to sale operations in the state of California.

License Specifications:

Indoor Cultivation - Adult Use (up to 15,000 ft²)

Indoor Cultivation - Medical (up to 5,000 ft²)

Nursery Adult

Nursery Medical

Distribution - Adult

Distribution - Medical

Volatile Extraction - includes non-volatile extraction, infusion and manufacturing

"With the completion of our 35,000 ft² premium indoor Facility A imminent, we have received all of the state licenses necessary to move into production in 2019. This is a major milestone to see us into full operation in 2019," Stated Leigh Hughes, Executive Chairman.

ABOUT NEXT GREEN WAVE HOLDINGS INC.

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California, the world's largest cannabis market. The Company's central operations are in the city of Coalinga which is located between two major markets of San Francisco and Los Angeles and has been awarded licenses for nursery, cultivation, extraction, and distribution. NGW is led by an experienced management team with a focus in international brand development. The Company currently owns over 15 acres of cannabis-zoned development land and is nearing completion on its first proprietary engineered 35,000 ft² facility.

