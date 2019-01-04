Technavio analysts forecast the global therapeutic beds market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

Prevalence of bariatric patient population is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global therapeutic beds market 2019-2023. The number of individuals with obesity has increased globally which has resulted in the rise of the bariatric population. The increase in the cases of obesity, especially in countries such as the US, will fuel the market. Therapeutic beds can address a variety of treatment and safety issues for patients who weigh up to 1,000 lbs. the mattresses are made of high-density foam that can withstand high pressure. These mattresses adjust the pressure on the patient's body using a cushion of air, which helps in relieving pressure from the body and allowing air to circulate even when a patient is lying down for an extended period. Thus, such attributes drive the sales of these products.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global therapeutic beds market is the rising occurrence of pressure ulcer cases:

Global therapeutic beds market: Rising occurrence of pressure ulcer cases

Pressure ulcers, alternatively known as bed sores, are one of the most common problems with people undergoing long-term treatment or post-surgery treatment. Lack of mobility and prolonged resting on the bed can cause pressure ulcers. To minimize the risk of further complications associated with pressure ulcers and to reduce the number of pressure ulcers cases, various preventive measures are followed by patients and caregivers such as the use of suitable therapeutic bed or mattress overlays. These products offer relief from pressure ulcers in patients. Thus, the growing number of pressure ulcer cases and the availability of suitable therapeutic devices are expected to drive market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The average number of pressure ulcers reported in the US inpatient population was more than 650,000 during 2018-2012, owing to which the medical management of pressure ulcers cost the US healthcare system more than $9.00 billion. Therapeutic beds aid in decreasing hospital readmission rates, duration of hospitalization and total care costs. Thus, the use of therapeutic beds has increased driving the market."

Global therapeutic beds market: Segmentation analysis

The global therapeutic beds market research report provides market segmentation by product (clinical beds and household therapeutic beds) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising occurrence of pressure ulcer cases and increasing human lifespan.

