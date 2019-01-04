Comprehensive pan-cancer tumor profiling assays to be combined with clinical informatics platform with the potential to reduce time, cost, and complexity of clinical genomic analysis

PierianDx, a leading clinical genomics informatics company, today announced a strategic, non-exclusive, multi-year partnership with Illumina, Inc. to provide a variant interpretation and reporting solution based on PierianDx's Clinical Genomics Workspace platform and Clinical Genomics Knowledgebase for select Illumina oncology products. Under the agreement, PierianDx and Illumina will offer customers the option of informatics capabilities for Illumina oncology products, including Illumina's TruSight Tumor 170 and TruSight Oncology 500, which are currently intended for research use only (RUO). The partnership extends to support Illumina's future oncology in vitro diagnostic (IVD) offerings. Advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide is a key focus of both parties.

"Accessibility of genomic testing in clinical oncology is critical to realizing the promise of immuno- and targeted therapies and personalized medicine," stated Rakesh Nagarajan, MD, PhD, Founder and Executive Chairman, PierianDx. "Today, few laboratories have the ability to offer comprehensive tumor profiling because of the complexities associated with validating large NGS assays and interpreting genomic results. This agreement between PierianDx and Illumina has the potential to provide laboratories clinically optimized solutions that may accelerate assay validation and deployment and simplify genomic interpretation."

"The combination of Illumina's comprehensive tumor profiling assays with PierianDx's variant interpretation and reporting solutions will provide customers with a seamless experience," said Garret Hampton, PhD, Executive Vice President of Clinical Genomics at Illumina.

"PierianDx is thrilled to receive this substantial validation of our genomics Software as a Service ('SaaS') platform by a global leader in our space. Our relationship with Illumina will allow us to greatly accelerate our U.S. and international strategic plans as we seek to be the wisdom behind every genomics report," said Michael L. Sanderson, CEO of PierianDx.

Under the agreement Illumina and its affiliates will be responsible for the distribution of the RUO oncology products and packaged solutions. Laboratories that purchase the RUO products from Illumina will have an option to receive from PierianDx standardized reporting, driven by professional guidelines for streamlined case review and sign-out. In addition, laboratories who purchase the bundled RUO oncology product with the PierianDx informatics solution will receive access to PierianDx's Clinical Genomics Workspace for analysis, interpretation, and reporting of genomic results. Laboratories will also have the opportunity to engage PierianDx for additional services such as genomic interpretation, medical sign-out, and electronic medical record integration.

About PierianDx

At PierianDx, we empower progressive health institutions and diagnostic laboratories to build world-class precision medicine programs. Our industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient's bedside, we drive the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerate the fight against cancer and other diseases. www.pieriandx.com

