The global fracking water treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. The rise in demand for crude oil and natural gas is driving the demand for fracking water treatment. As per the US EIA in September 2018, the supply of petroleum products such as gasoline, crude oil, and distilled oil has increased, when compared to the previous year. For example, in 2017, the total consumption of petroleum was about 19.96 million barrels per day.

This market research report on the global fracking water treatment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking as one of the key emerging trends in the global fracking water treatment market:

Global fracking water treatment market: Adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking

The fracturing process uses millions of gallons of water and produces hazardous wastewater after the process. The research on newer technologies such as supercritical carbon will impact the demand for hydraulic fracturing at a higher rate. The usage of water as a fuel will reduce owing to supercritical carbon. In this technology, supercritical carbon will be used for injecting pressure in the exploration process.

"Some of the advantages of supercritical carbon are that it reduces the huge water requirement, and it can be captured easily and be reused for the process. Therefore, it helps to provide efficiency in hydraulic fracturing of rock. Moreover, the dry process will reduce the cost of operation, as the cost of treating and storing water for operations can be avoided," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on water and waste management.

Global fracking water treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fracking water treatment market by application (treatment and recycle, and deep well injection) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The treatment and recycle segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 52% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 91%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

