Technavio analysts forecast the global dental lights market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Increasing adoption of LED dental lights is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global dental lights market 2019-2023. The market growth has increased by the growing adoption of LED dental lights which provides better visibility. Compared with traditional halogen dental lights, LED dental lights to have a longer lifespan, provide a consistent light output and are energy efficient. To provide proper patient care many companies are focusing on providing LED dental lights, thus, the rising focus on product development and improvement such as dental lights made of LED would intensify the competition between large, medium and small-sized companies in the market, which would drive the growth.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dental lights market is the rising need for oral care due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases:

Global dental lights market: The Rising need for oral care due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases

The adoption of dental lights in dental clinics and hospitals is directly driven by the rising prevalence rate of oral diseases which has increased the demand for oral care. Immediate treatment and care are required by the people who suffer from oral diseases. Few of the primary reasons for tooth decay and high rate of oral diseases are poor diet, chewing of tobacco and consumption of alcohol. The growing number of oral diseases has increased dental visits, thus, the need for dental lights is also increasing, driving the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The CDC statistics says, in the US, in 2016, about 84.60% children aged 2-17 years made dental visits and adults aged 18-64 years accounted for 64.40% who had made dental visits in 2016. Similarly, in the UK, according to NHS, approximately 22.10 million citizens receive oral care because of the rising number of oral diseases."

Global dental lights market: Segmentation analysis

The global dental lights market research report provides market segmentation by product (LED dental lights and halogen dental lights) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 44% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising need for oral care due to increase prevalence of oral diseases and prevailing M&A activities between dental clinics.

