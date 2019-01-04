Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT) and the liquidity provider Oddo BHF, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account as of December 31st 2018 (transaction date):

120,971 shares M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION

911,493.71 euros.

For information, on June 29th 2018, transaction date of the last liquidity contract statement, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

85,706 shares M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION

1,332,222.09 euros.

For information, on July 2nd 2018, effective date of the implementation of the contract with Oddo BHF, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

85,706 shares M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION

1,332,222.09 euros.

MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION

89, AVENUE CHARLES DE GAULLE 92200 NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE

TÉLÉPHONE 01 41 92 66 66

INTERNET http://www.groupem6.fr

SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DIRECTOIRE ET CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE AU CAPITAL DE 50 565 699,20 RCS NANTERRE SIRET 339 012 452 00084 APE 6020 A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005319/en/

Contacts:

Eric Ghestemme

Investor Relations

+ 33 1 41 92 59 53

eric.ghestemme@m6.fr