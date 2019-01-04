Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract signed between M6-METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT) and the liquidity provider Oddo BHF, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account as of December 31st 2018 (transaction date):
- 120,971 shares M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
- 911,493.71 euros.
For information, on June 29th 2018, transaction date of the last liquidity contract statement, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:
- 85,706 shares M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
- 1,332,222.09 euros.
For information, on July 2nd 2018, effective date of the implementation of the contract with Oddo BHF, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:
- 85,706 shares M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
- 1,332,222.09 euros.
MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
89, AVENUE CHARLES DE GAULLE 92200 NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE
TÉLÉPHONE 01 41 92 66 66
INTERNET http://www.groupem6.fr
SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME DIRECTOIRE ET CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE AU CAPITAL DE 50 565 699,20 RCS NANTERRE SIRET 339 012 452 00084 APE 6020 A
