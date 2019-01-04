The "Europe Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market by Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue of European industrial automation services (IAS) market is expected to reach $11.36 million in 2018 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of IAS in a magnitude of industries across Europe.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe industrial automation services (IAS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Service Type, End-user, and Country.

Based on solution:

DCS

SCADA

PLC

MES

Others

On basis of service type:

Project Engineering and Installation

Maintenance and Support

Consulting Services

Operational Services

On basis of end-user:

Automotive

Packaging

Power Industry

Oil Gas

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Chemical and Petrochemical

Other Industries

Geographically:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by Solution, Service Type, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Solution

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Profiled

AlterG Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics PLC

U.S. Bionics Inc. (suitX)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvhpcw/the_industrial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005326/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Industrial Automation