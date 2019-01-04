The global lithium-ion battery separator market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the shift in the automotive industry toward EVs. The growing environmental concerns and the need for a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry is driving the popularity of EVs. Several countries have set policies to reduce pollution levels by vehicle emissions. More expeditious actions are required to fulfill the standards set by policies. The automotive sector needs to shift its focus toward EVs in order to reduce emissions and carbon footprint. EVs are considered as a green solution that will contribute significantly to the decarbonization of the transport sector. On an average, compared with EVs, gasoline or conventional vehicles emit double the amount of greenhouse gases.

This market research report on the global lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the high uptake rate of wet separator from automotive industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global lithium-ion battery separator market:

Global lithium-ion battery separator market: High uptake rate of wet separator from automotive industry

Dry and wet separators are the two types of lithium-ion battery separators. The manufacturing method for both separators basically involves two steps, the extrusion step and then the stretching step. The extrusion step prepares polymer thin films and the stretching step results in the formation of porous structures in the polymer films. The dry separator has slit-like micropores and has straight and open porous structure. making it more suitable for high power density batteries.

"The wet separator has tortuous structure and interconnected micropores, which makes it more suitable for use in long cycle life batteries, as it prevents the growth of dendrites while charging and discharging," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power.

Global lithium-ion battery separator market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global lithium-ion battery separator market by application (automotive and non-automotive) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with nearly 7% increase in its market share.

