The report predicts the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.
The study on commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.
The report on commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market over the period of 2016 to 2024.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing popularity among the consumer related to restaurants
- Increasing inclination towards modern lifestyles across the globe
- Growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective commercial kitchen equipment
Restraints
- Huge capital investments required for a commercial kitchen set up
Opportunities
- Improvements in existing appliances design
- Introduction of new features
Segments Covered
Product type
- Refrigerator
- Cooking Appliance
- Cooktop Cooking Range
- Gas Electric
- Induction
- Oven
- Convection
- Microwave
- Combination
- Rice Cooker
- Toaster, Kettles and Coffee Makers
- Washing and Drying Equipment
- Mixers and Blenders
- Kitchen Ventilation
End-User
- QSR (Quick Service Restaurants)
- Institutional Canteen
- Railway Dining
- Ferry Cruise
- Resort Hotel
- FSR (Full Service Restaurant)
- Hospital
Company Profiles
- Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.
- Carrier Corporation
- MEIKO Group
- Universal Steel Industries Pte Ltd.
- Fagor Industrial
- American Range
- Hobart International (S) Pte Ltd.
- Hoshizaki Corporation
- Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd.
- Electrolux
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market Overview
4. Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Product type
6. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by End-User
7. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Region 2018-2024
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
