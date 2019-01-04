The "Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial kitchen appliances/equipment market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing popularity among the consumer related to restaurants

Increasing inclination towards modern lifestyles across the globe

Growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective commercial kitchen equipment



Restraints

Huge capital investments required for a commercial kitchen set up

Opportunities

Improvements in existing appliances design

Introduction of new features

Segments Covered

Product type

Refrigerator

Cooking Appliance

Cooktop Cooking Range

Gas Electric

Induction

Oven

Convection

Microwave

Combination

Rice Cooker

Toaster, Kettles and Coffee Makers

Washing and Drying Equipment

Mixers and Blenders

Kitchen Ventilation

End-User

QSR (Quick Service Restaurants)

Institutional Canteen

Railway Dining

Ferry Cruise

Resort Hotel

FSR (Full Service Restaurant)

Hospital

Company Profiles

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Carrier Corporation

MEIKO Group

Universal Steel Industries Pte Ltd.

Fagor Industrial

American Range

Hobart International (S) Pte Ltd.

Hoshizaki Corporation

Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd.

Electrolux

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market Overview

4. Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Product type

6. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by End-User

7. Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances/Equipment Market by Region 2018-2024

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

