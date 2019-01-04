The "Rigid Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global rigid packaging market to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The study on rigid packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on rigid packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global rigid packaging market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Segments Covered

Product

Containers Cans

Boxes

Bottles Jars

Trays

Application

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Food Beverages

Personal Care

Company Profiles

Mondi Group

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Bemis Company Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

Holmen AB ADR

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Berry Plastic Group Inc.

Resilux N.V.

Amcor Limited

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Rigid Packaging Market Overview

4. Rigid Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Rigid Packaging Market by Product

6. Global Rigid Packaging Market by Application

7. Global Rigid Packaging Market by Region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

