The "Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global drug eluting balloon market to grow with a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.
The study on drug eluting balloon market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.
The report on drug eluting balloon market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global drug eluting balloon market over the period of 2016 to 2024.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing incidence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) globally
- Growth in geriatric population
Restraints
- Increase in research and development activities supported by
- Government policies
Opportunities
- Significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials
Segments Covered
Product Type
- Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon
- Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon
- Others
End-user
- Cath Labs
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Coating Technology
- EnduraCoat
- FreePac
- Paccocath
- TransPax
- Others
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Eurocor GmbH
- Biotronik SE Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bayer AG
- Terumo Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market Overview
4. Drug Eluting Balloon Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Product Type
6. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by End-user
7. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Coating Technology
8. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4p7g8/drug_eluting?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005374/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Medical Devices, Drug Delivery