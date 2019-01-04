The "Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global drug eluting balloon market to grow with a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on drug eluting balloon market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on drug eluting balloon market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global drug eluting balloon market over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing incidence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) globally

Growth in geriatric population

Restraints

Increase in research and development activities supported by

Government policies

Opportunities

Significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials

Segments Covered

Product Type

Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon

Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon

Others

End-user

Cath Labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Coating Technology

EnduraCoat

FreePac

Paccocath

TransPax

Others

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Eurocor GmbH

Biotronik SE Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bayer AG

Terumo Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook Medical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market Overview

4. Drug Eluting Balloon Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Product Type

6. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by End-user

7. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Coating Technology

8. Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4p7g8/drug_eluting?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005374/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Devices, Drug Delivery