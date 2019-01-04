Technavio analysts forecast the global residential solar PV systems market to post a CAGR of nearly 22% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005206/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global residential solar PV systems market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Reduced solar PV systems costs is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global residential solar PV systems market 2018-2022. Earlier, high cost and intermittency have affected the adoption of solar energy. The intermittent nature of solar PV energy can be overcome by using energy storage systems, which not only reduces the gap but also increases the adoption of renewable energy in hybrid systems. The power generated from solar PVs can be stored and used when required owing to the integration of energy storage systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global residential solar PV systems market is the rising solar PV installations:

Global residential solar PV systems market: Rising solar PV installations

Over the past few years, the cost of solar PV systems has been declining. In countries such as the US, in 2017, the Department of Energy announced that the country has achieved the 2020 utility-scale solar cost target of $0.06/kWh three years ahead of schedule and is aiming toward achieving the 2030 goal of $0.03/kWh. When compared with most fossil fuel powered generators, solar power is cost-efficient and has also become one of the least expensive options for electricity generation, allowing solar installed capacity to expand faster than any other fuel.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, "In 2017, the global cumulative solar PV capacity has grown over 31% from the previous year. The cumulative solar PV capacity accounted for nearly 99% of the total cumulative solar capacity and cumulative concentrated solar power capacity accounted for the rest 1% of the cumulative solar capacity."

Global residential solar PV systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global residential solar PV systems market research report provides market segmentation by technology (crystalline silicon and thin film), application (grid connected and off-grid), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The crystalline silicon segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 95% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 57%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005206/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com