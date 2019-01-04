Technavio analysts forecast the global urticaria drugs market to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The introduction of biologics for the treatment of urticaria is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global urticaria drugs market 2018-2022. There is an unmet need for disease-modifying biologics for the treatment of urticaria. Extensive research has been conducted to evaluate factors such as safety and efficacy, mechanism of action, and dosing of biologics like XOLAIR (omalizumab), rituximab, and intravenous immunoglobulin for urticaria. Out of these, the anti-19E monoclonal antibody omalizumab is the first and only FDA-approved biologic for the management of chronic urticaria.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global urticaria drugs market is the guidelines for management of urticaria patients:

Global urticaria drugs market: Guidelines for management of urticaria patients

Standards of Care Committee of the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI) have prepared the standard guidelines for the management of patients with chronic urticaria and angioedema. These guidelines are based on evidence followed with the expert opinion and are aimed at both adult physicians and pediatricians practicing on allergy-related diseases Using a Web-based system, all BSACI members were included for designing of these guidelines in the consultation process. The Standards of Care Committee carefully considered comments and suggestions of all the members.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "A consensus was reached by the experts on the committee on areas where there is a lack of evidence. The management guidelines include clinical classification, etiology, investigations, diagnosis, treatment guidance along with special sections on children suffering from urticaria and the use of antihistamines in pregnant women or breastfeeding women. Organizations are taking various initiatives for implementing the guideline for improving urticaria disease management."

Global urticaria drugs market: Segmentation analysis

The global urticaria drugs market research report provides market segmentation by application (acute urticaria and chronic urticaria), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The acute urticaria segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 80% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however there will be a decrease in its market share.

