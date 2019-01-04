The global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas industry is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the guidelines for water treatment. Stringent guidelines on water treatment is driving the growth of the market. Some of the key pollutants are the effluents discharged from refineries and other industries. These effluents consist of pollutants, such as lead and iron, which impact the ecosystem. Globally, the increasing focus on sustainable development promotes the use of wastewater treatment to reduce the level of contaminants.

This market research report on the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas industry 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances for water treatment as one of the key emerging trends in the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas industry:

Global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas industry: Technological advances for water treatment

A major trend in the future will the advances in water technologies. The high demand for water treatment and the increasing requirement of water in various activities in the downstream oil and gas industry has led to advances in water treatment technologies. Several technologies for water treatment along with improving the efficiency of existing water treatment technologies have been introduced.

"Few of the technologies that will impact the demand for water treatment globally are membrane filtration technology, low-pressure filtration technology, and high-pressure membranes or two-step membrane technology. The membranes' technology efficiently removes the total dissolved organic and inorganic elements," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas industry: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas industry by application (process water and wastewater) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The process water segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 79% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 37%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however there will be a decrease in its market share.

