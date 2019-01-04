sprite-preloader
Adam Friedman Associates: Cloud-based Gaming Pioneer, PlayGiga, to Demo Company's Revolutionary Streaming Service in Partnership with Intel at CES 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2019 / Games-as-a-service (GaaS) company, PlayGiga, recently announced the expansion of its next generation game streaming service in the United States after successful launches across Spain, Italy, Argentina and Chile. As cloud gaming services become the next big opportunity for telcos, media companies, and PC and smart TV manufacturers, PlayGiga has become the gaming platform of the future. The company's gaming solution allows its partners to extend their portfolio of digital services, increase both customer engagement and revenue growth.

At CES 2019, PlayGiga will demo its innovative solution, which is fully compatible with 5G technology, and its collaboration with Intel to offer an alternative to legacy Graphic Cards based on the new Intel® Core i7 processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics.

PlayGiga Booth Demonstration

What: Stop by the Intel booth for an up-close look at how PlayGiga and Intel are disrupting the cloud gaming market segment by enabling rich cloud gaming experiences across all platforms.

PlayGiga's patent-pending technology allows game streaming from the cloud with ultra-low latency that provides a gaming experience like a dedicated video console but at a much lower cost. The company has agreements in place with more than 58 top publishers, including Capcom, Warner, Disney, Square Enix and Sega, and provides more than 200 AAA games.

Who:PlayGiga's VP of Business Development, Santi Magazù, and Intel executives

Where:

Las Vegas Convention Center
Intel Booth in Central Hall South (Booth #10048)

When:

Jan. 8-11 throughout CES during showcase hours

Can't Make It to CES 2019?

Learn more about PlayGiga at www.playgiga.com or contact Julia Bonner at julia@adam-friedman.com for interviews and additional information.

SOURCE: PlayGiga



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/531888/Cloud-based-Gaming-Pioneer-PlayGiga-to-Demo-Companys-Revolutionary-Streaming-Service-in-Partnership-with-Intel-at-CES-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE