Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas 04-Jan-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 January 2019, 5.35 p.m. Under the liquidity contract signed between RUBIS and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2018: · 36,128 RUBIS shares · EUR1,487,705 For your information, at the time of the last half-year statement on June 30, 2018, the following resources were available on the liquidity account: · 29,022 RUBIS shares · EUR1,765,056 ***** Name of the Issuer: RUBIS Partnership Limited by Shares With a capital of EUR121,017,180 Company's register number: 784 393 530 RCS Paris Head Office: 46, rue Boissière, 75116 Paris - FRANCE Contact: Maura Tartaglia Phone: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Mail: m.tartaglia@rubis.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract signed between Rubis and Exane BNP Paribas Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LJNHHRFAWP [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Information relating to the liquidity contract End of Announcement EQS News Service 763497 04-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=acf7b844de4940098617ca549a415761&application_id=763497&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2019 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)