sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,49 Euro		-0,16
-3,44 %
WKN: A0NJH6 ISIN: US05541T1016 Ticker-Symbol: ESDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BGC PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BGC PARTNERS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,919
4,986
18:28
04.01.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

GLOBAL ECOPOWER: ANNUAL REPORT ON THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER LIQUIDITY CONTRACT CONCLUDED WITH AUREL BGC

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by GLOBAL ECOPOWER to AUREL BGC, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • €33,783.73
  • 3,915 shares

It is reminded that as at June 30, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • €26,137.11
  • 9,174 shares

About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.

Contacts

Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com		ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56485-cp-liquidity-contract-0401-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2019 Actusnews Wire