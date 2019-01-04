GLOBAL ECOPOWER: ANNUAL REPORT ON THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER LIQUIDITY CONTRACT CONCLUDED WITH AUREL BGC

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by GLOBAL ECOPOWER to AUREL BGC, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- €33,783.73
- 3,915 shares
It is reminded that as at June 30, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- €26,137.11
- 9,174 shares
About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.
Contacts
|Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com
|ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
