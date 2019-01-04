PRODWAYS: Full-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 4 January 2019, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGÉ to brokerage firm Portzamparc, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2018:

Number of shares: 49,723

Cash balance: €47,711.26

For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 35,613

Cash balance: €99,764.14

