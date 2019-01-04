PRODWAYS: Full-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 4 January 2019, 6:00 p.m.,
Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGÉ to brokerage firm Portzamparc, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2018:
- Number of shares: 49,723
- Cash balance: €47,711.26
For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 35,613
- Cash balance: €99,764.14
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56472-prodways-group_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2018.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free