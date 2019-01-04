sprite-preloader
04.01.2019
PRODWAYS: Full-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 4 January 2019, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGÉ to brokerage firm Portzamparc, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2018:

  • Number of shares: 49,723
  • Cash balance: €47,711.26

For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 35,613
  • Cash balance: €99,764.14
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56472-prodways-group_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2018.pdf

