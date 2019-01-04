sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,25 Euro		-0,24
-2,83 %
WKN: 912613 ISIN: FR0000062671 Ticker-Symbol: 2G3 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROUPE GORGE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,15
9,295
18:29
9,17
9,31
18:29
04.01.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

GROUPE GORGE: Full-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGÉ to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2018:

  • Number of shares: 5,234
  • Cash balance: €50,747.44

For the record, at the time of the last half-year report dated 29 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 7,060
  • Cash balance: €34,162.61

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. In its more than twenty-five year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

In 2017, the Group reported revenue of €276.7 million. It is backed by 2,000 employees and operations in over ten countries.

More information available on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR0000062671

Ticker code: GOE

Contact

Groupe Gorgé - Raphaël GORGÉ - Chairman & CEO - Tel.: +33 1 44 77 94 77 - E-mail: contact@groupe-gorge.com

Finance News - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX - Analysts/Investors Relations - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 72 - E-mail: apetureaux@actus.fr

Finance News - Manon CLAIRET - Press Relations - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 73 - E-mail: mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56461-groupe-gorge_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2018.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2019 Actusnews Wire