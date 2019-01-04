Cavotec SA: Final result of Cavotec's rights issue

Press release, 4 January 2019

The final result of Cavotec SA's ("Cavotec" or the "Company") rights issue shows that 12,637,400 shares, corresponding to 80.5 per cent of the shares in the offer, were subscribed for with subscription rights. The remaining 3,069,800 shares have been allotted to investors who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights, of which 1,827,131 shares were subscribed for by Bure Equity AB in its capacity as guarantor of the rights issue. In total, through the rights issue, Bure Equity AB increased its shareholding in Cavotec by 5,810,089 shares to 25,724,935 shares, representing an ownership in the Company of 27.3 per cent after the completion of the rights issue.

Through the rights issue, Cavotec raises gross proceeds of approximately MSEK 204 before transaction costs. Allotment of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made according to the principles outlined in the prospectus published on 6 December 2018 and such subscribers will be notified separately. Shareholders with nominee registered holdings receive confirmation of the allotment in accordance with the procedure of the respective nominee. Notificaton regarding the allotment of shares will be sent only to those who have been allotted shares.

As a result of the rights issue, Cavotec's share capital will increase by CHF 20,105,216 from the current CHF 100,526,080 to CHF 120,631,296, through the issuance of 15,707,200 new shares. After the rights issue, the number of shares in Cavotec will amount to 94,243,200 shares. The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA", Sw. betald tecknad aktie) on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or around January 9, 2019. Trading of the new shares subscribed for with subscription rights is expected to begin on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around January 11, 2019.

Financial and legal advisors

ABG Sundal Collier is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the rights issue. Vinge is acting as legal advisor in relation to Swedish law and Bär & Karrer SA is acting as legal advisors in relation to Swiss law to Cavotec.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Hähnel, Investor Relations Manager | Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 | Email: johan.hahnel@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

