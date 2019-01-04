Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights notional(1) exercisable(2) December 31th, 2018 Shares: 103,477,599 103,477,599 103,425,616

(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).

(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders' meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).

