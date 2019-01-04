Regulatory News:

As at 31 December 2018, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

51,983 Tikehau Capital shares

180,754 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the previous half-year update at 30 June 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 29,401 Tikehau Capital shares and 674,877 euros in cash.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an alternative asset management and investment group with €15.9 bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2018) and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 30 June 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 260 staff (as at 30 September 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

