Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/ESI/

Company: ESI Group Booth/Stand: 9317 Event: CES 2019

Jan 8 11, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: http://esi-group.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESIgroup/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ESIgroup YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/esigroup LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/esi-group/

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005538/en/

Contacts:

Kelli Baird

+1 248 910 4588

Kelli.Baird@esi-group.com



Celine Gallerne

+33 6 22 74 6

Celine.Gallerne@esi-group.com

