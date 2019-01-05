The region's largest EB-5 and Uglobal Immigration Expo set to draw major crowd in Dubai

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The teams of EB5 Investors and Uglobal Immigration magazines are bringing their long industry experience to host the EB-5 and Uglobal Immigration Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 10-11, 2019.

In light of Dubai becoming a magnet for foreign high net worth individuals with more than 8,600 multi-millionaires, the two-day investment immigration expo at the luxurious JW Marriott Marquis Hotel will gather hundreds of migration agents, attorneys, investors, developers, EB-5 regional centers and other distinguished global immigration investment professionals.

The conference will feature interactive panels moderated by experienced industry key players, as well as in-depth educational workshops, networking opportunities and a large exhibitor hall with companies from around the globe.

Attendees can learn about the latest trends and regulations of the American EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as well as other global investment immigration programs, including Greece, Malta, Portugal, Cyprus, the United Kingdom and various Caribbean island nations.

"Given our success in hosting events throughout the world, we want to share our industry experience to the growing market of Dubai and surrounding countries," said Ali Jahangiri, publisher of EB5 Investors and UglobalImmigration magazines. "The MENA region - and United Arab Emirates, in particular - is increasingly becoming a hub for investment immigration activity as investors look to expand their worldwide mobility. We can't wait to share our network of professionals with attendees of our Dubai expo."

Panel topics will include educational updates on EB-5 legislation and due diligence, European investment immigration options, global mobility and regional issues facing investors and service professionals in the MENA region.

The expo organizers, a United States-based company, is the force behind America's largest EB-5 publication and the leading global citizenship-by-investment and residency-by-investment publication. Over the last decade, it has hosted conferences around the world in destinations from Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas to China, Brazil, South Korea, India and Vietnam.

To register for the EB-5 and Uglobal Immigration Expo Dubai, please visit Eb5investors.com & Uglobal.com.

For more info, contact Editor-in-Chief Marie Ekberg Padilla at marie@eb5investors.com