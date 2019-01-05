As per our Nike stock forecast 2019 we tipped Nike (NKE) as one of our 5 top stocks for 2019. How is this stock developing given the recent global market turmoil? In sum Nike has held up pretty well, and is now very close to a major buy signal. Some 5 months ago we looked at fundamentals of Nike, analyzed financials and identified the dominant pattern on the long term chart of Nike. This is what we concluded after a decent analysis. We see that a bullish Nike stock forecast for 2019 and beyond is not only confirmed by its chart ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...