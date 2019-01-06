WIKA, Leading German Company in Measurement Solutions, Opens Manufacturing and Service Center in Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, January 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The new manufacturing and service center is one of its kind providing not only measurement solutions in Pressure and Temperature but also services such as Diaphragm Seal Repair and Calibration Services.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804518/WIKA.jpg )

Think global, act local: Following the founding of the first subsidiary in 1960, there are now 43 global subsidiaries within the WIKA Group. These include state-of-the-art production facilities in all central markets, maintenance facilities, installation equipment and teams for additional services. This new facility in Saudi Arabia is one more step in that direction.

As per Mr. Tino Reppe, General Manager WIKA Middle East, "This new facility is our commitment to Saudi 2030 vision and will be our base in Saudi Arabia to serve our huge installed base in all sectors including Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Power and Water."

Over the past 60 years WIKA has built a reputation as a renowned partner and competent specialist for any task in the field of measurement technology. On the basis of steadily growing efficiency, innovative technologies are applied when developing new products and system solutions. The reliability of the products and the readiness to face all challenges of the market have been the key factors for WIKA to achieve a leading position in the global market.