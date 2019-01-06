The global silicon on insulator (SOI) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 25%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis, during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005113/en/

Technavio predicts the global silicon on insulator (SOI) market to post a CAGR of close to 25% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is a growing need for low-power, low-cost semiconductor solutions. The evolution of electronics is driving the development of smaller and more efficient chipsets and processors, which can offer greater performance in smaller die sizes. The growing demand for chipsets in low-power computing applications, such as battery-driven devices with limited power supply, has led to the adoption of SOI wafers in chipset manufacturing. The SOI technology offers several benefits over the traditional bulk CMOS technology, and such benefits help in driving down the cost of wafer fabrication and the power consumption of chipsets. Die shrinking is a process used by semiconductor manufacturers, which uses advanced fabrication techniques to produce more dies from a single silicon wafer. SOI is such a technology that helps reduce the die size, allowing more dies to be extracted from a single wafer, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost per chip.

This market research report on the global silicon on insulator (SOI) market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of AR and VR technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global silicon on insulator (SOI) market:

Global silicon on insulator (SOI) market: Growing adoption of AR and VR technologies

AR is a technology that superimposes information, such as text or images, over the real-world view of an environment. VR is a technology that allows users to experience a simulated world or environment. The commercial interest in these technologies has accelerated considerably in recent years, especially in the aerospace and defense, automotive, gaming, research, medicine and healthcare, and marketing applications. Companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Philips have been making significant investments in AR/VR technologies, expecting future growth. The global VR market alone was valued at about $19.37 billion in 2018. The development of AR/VR technologies is mainly focused on mobility and connected devices, and the key components of these devices include microprocessors, sensors, displays, and input devices. To keep up with the growing demand for AR/VR technologies, semiconductor manufacturers have started focusing on developing low-power processors and other components based on SOI technology.

"Apart from growing adoption of AR and VR technologies, other factors boosting the growth of the market are increase in the outsourcing of activities in the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for high-end smartphones, smart wearables, and IoT devices," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on information technology.

Global silicon on insulator (SOI) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global silicon on insulator (SOI) market by product (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, PD-SOI, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The RF-SOI segment led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by FD-SOI, and PD-SOI respectively. However, during the forecast period, the FD-SOI segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the others segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005113/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com