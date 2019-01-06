MobileHelp Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its 'MobileHelp Smart' and 'MobileHelp Touch' Emergency Response Systems

The proprietary design, technical sophistication, and consumer-friendly interfaces create stand-out solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American aging-in-place solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes MobileHelp with the 2019 North American Product Leadership Award for offering older adults unprecedented independence by combining advanced personal emergency response systems (PERS) and health monitoring solutions in two of the company's most recent products - the MobileHelp Smart and the MobileHelp Touch.

Known for launching the first patented mobile emergency response system, the company's innovative MobileHelp Smart wearable presents sophisticated medical alert technology alongside advanced smartwatch capabilities for optimal health, safety, and wellness management.

As form factor innovation is essential to success in the mobile personal emergency response (mPERS) space, MobileHelp designed the MobileHelp Smart as a streamlined, easy-to-use device. It collaborated with Samsung Electronics America to combine its mPERS capabilities with the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch advanced app and form factor to create a stylish and effective tool. This versatile product has found wide application even among athletes requiring access to emergency care when training in strenuous environments.

Users can signal for help either by pressing and holding the back key on the side of the device, or touching the "Help" icon on the watch's emergency screen. An audible alert lets the user know the watch is connecting to the company's 24/7/365 call center.

The MobileHelp Touch is the first emergency response system with an interactive touchscreen, that provides customers with access to help, health management tools, photo sharing, messaging and games - all in one platform. The MobileHelp Touch was designed to give consumers the ability to achieve better health management by leveraging the functionality of health-focused applications, made available on the tablet.

"The company's industry-leading medical alert solutions integrate with nationwide wireless voice, data, and GPS technology, providing real-time monitoring and location tracking to expedite personal emergency assistance for seniors, chronic disease patients and active adults," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director, Digital Health.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining enthusiastic market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

