Company: CareOS Booth/Stand: 43131 Event: CES 2019

Jan 8 11, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: http://www.care-os.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/CareOS_Tech YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UBIIt2JS9wFDnEHEmbvgQ/featured LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/care-os/

About CareOS

CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company, delivers the first Health Beauty platform for all areas of wellness. Along with the Artemis smart mirror, CareOS combines AI, AR, 4D, voice command, facial and object recognition into an immersive, personalized experience for every user. From the connected shower to the scale to the toothbrush, more than 50 IoT devices and products are integrated into the platform. CareOS partners include some global brands such as Groupe Seb, Coty, Legrand, Withings and Snips. Whether in a connected bathroom, hotel, salon or assisted home, CareOS delivers the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care by helping users make small changes in their habits that have big impacts on their lives. CareOS and Artemis are a smart window in your life.

