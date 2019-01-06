Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has completed its implementation of Phase 1 of Modernized Economic and Financial Statistical Reporting (EFS) using Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting. EFS is an ambitious regulatory change program, managed by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

OneSumX Regulatory Reporting uses a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes the firm's Regulatory Update Service. This unique service is maintained by Wolters Kluwer experts who actively monitor regulation in approximately 30 countries, helping to ensure the solution is current at all times. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank specifically use the Regulatory Reporting functionality for its Authorised Deposit-Taking Institution in Australia.

"During our program Wolters Kluwer's experts have assisted the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank implementation team, keeping within budget and delivering on schedule," said Patricia Zeitz, Divisional CFO, Consumer Banking, for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. "We look forward to delivering the APRA reporting automation in full and keeping ahead of future regulatory changes with assistance from this expert team. Using a number of Wolters Kluwer solutions to benchmark our submissions to regulators, the bank will continue to assist regulators by producing their required information in the most unified and expedient way possible."

David Rule, Australia and New Zealand Account Manager at Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business, added: "Working with the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank finance team has been a mutually rewarding experience for us all. Their professional and dedicated approach meant the first deliverables of the project were signed off and ready for production well ahead of time. Wolters Kluwer is now positioned to benchmark the bank's reporting to our other clients across a wide range of regulators."

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation. In mid-2018, Risk magazine awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award and Central Banking magazine recently named OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting its Best Technology Solution For Regulatory Compliance. Wolters Kluwer FRR is also this year's Category Winner for Regulatory Reporting in the annual RiskTech100 report. This comprehensive study of the world's leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research. Notably, this is the seventh time in eight years that Wolters Kluwer FRR has achieved this honor.

