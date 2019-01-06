Founded in 2001, Baracoda Group and its subsidiaries are IoT and connected health experts delivering innovative platforms for preventative care from the home to the hotel. Baracoda product companies include Kolibree, makers of smart toothbrushes, CareOS, the IoT platform for the connected bathroom, Seraphin, the IoT sleep guardian angel and Radioline, delivering a new world online radio to consumers. Our services Alsoft, Baracoda Lab, Flaminem, and Kaertech partner with global brands to deliver the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care. For more information on Baracoda visit www.baracoda.com

Company: Baracoda Headquarters Address: 123 avenue Charles de Gaulle Neuilly-sur-Seine 92200 France Main Telephone: +33611340967 Website: www.baracoda.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Technology Key Executives: CEO: Thomas Serval CFO: Matthieu Delporte COO: Olivier Giroud Public Relations Contact: Chloé Szulzinger Phone: +33611340967 Email: chloe.szulzinger@baracoda.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005127/en/