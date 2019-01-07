SANNE Opens New Office in Tokyo, Japan and Adds to Its Senior Leadership Team in APAC

ST. HELIER, Jersey, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SANNE, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services is delighted to announce the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan. SANNE is also pleased to announce the key appointment of Mark Bennett as Country Head of SANNE's Japanese business.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804274/Sanne_Group_Leadership_Team_APAC.jpg )



The opening of this new office expands SANNE's already strong network of offices across the Asia-Pacific region and adds further capability and scope to the services SANNE can offer its clients. SANNE first established a presence in Asia in 2010 when it opened offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong, further opening a Singapore office in 2014.

Mark Law, Managing Director - Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, said: "We are delighted to establish a new presence in an exciting market like Japan. This is in direct response to client demand and will serve to further add to our already well-established Asian office network and market expertise. As an important global financial centre for alternative assets, our new office will be key to servicing our global and local institutional asset management client base."

He added: "I am also delighted to see Mark Bennett join SANNE as Country Head of SANNE's Japanese business. Mark brings a huge wealth of talent, experience and expertise in the institutional asset management space both in Japan and across the region."

Of his appointment at SANNE, Mark commented: "Joining SANNE and heading up its new Japanese office is an exciting opportunity. SANNE has been on a very strong path of continued growth over the past few years and establishing a foothold in Japan further reinforces our continuing growth aspirations. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in Tokyo and wider colleagues across SANNE."

SANNE's Tokyo office will be operational from the start of 2019 and will initially focus on servicing existing real estate clients in the region while continuing to offer core services for alternative asset managers.

About SANNE

SANNE is a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate services.

Established for over 30 years and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, SANNE employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and administers structures and funds that have in excess of £215 billion of assets.

SANNE delivers tailored fiduciary services to a highly valued international client base through a global network of offices located in 18 leading financial jurisdictions, which are spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Clients are serviced through regional businesses which are led by managing directors with extensive asset class and market experience. They in turn are supported by multifunctional and skilled teams of professionally qualified people who are aligned to the specific requirements of each client, across one accredited platform.

SANNE's leads in the provision of fund and corporate administration, AIFMD depositary and AIFM management company services. Specialist expertise exists in private debt and capital markets, real estate, private equity, hedge, loan agency, regulatory, corporate, executive incentives, private client, family office and investment treasury services.

Key clients include leading alternative asset managers, global financial institutions, family offices, UHNWIs and international corporates.

www.sannegroup.com