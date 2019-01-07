Sungrow and Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Sign Landmark Agreement of 400 MW PV Project in Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables announced it supplied their 1500V inverters including a complete local medium voltage solution to a 400 MW solar PV installation.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has already started the construction of the first parks located in Cáceres, Valladolid, Salamanca, Toledo, Cuenca and Huesca. The generated electricity of the 12 power plants with more than 1,100,000 photovoltaic solar modules installed equal the annual electricity demand of a city of roughly 150,000 inhabitants.

"We are very satisfied with this agreement with Solaria, one of the leading PV power generation companies in Southern Europe. Furthermore, we are more than happy to supply local communities with clean and green energy. This will have a positive effect on the local economy-jobs are being created assuring the sustainable livelihoods of even future generations", said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division.

"We are excited to announce our agreement with Sungrow, a global leading inverter solutions supplier with strong presence in the Spanish market. Sungrow proved to be a solid and reliable partner for us and we are happy to move the relationship to the next level, given Spain's forecast of around 20 GW of new solar PV installations until 2025", said Darío López, Managing Director of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente.

The inverter solution with advanced three-level technology has a maximum efficiency of up to 99%. Highlight features of this turnkey solution that project developers and investors are focusing on consist of, among others, low transportation and installation cost due to the container design. Furthermore, Sungrow's 1500V central inverter solution is an ideal match for Spain's typical climate conditions of both high temperature and altitude which also caters to the complex requirements of the Spanish grid code.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide as of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 21-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Founded in 2002, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (hereafter SOLARIA), is dedicated to renewables and more specifically to solar photovoltaic (hereafter PV) power generation. Listed in the Madrid's continuous market since June 2007, SOLARIA has historically covered the entire solar energy value chain from wafer production to solar parks management. In recent years, SOLARIA's business model has evolved, focusing exclusively in the activities of the solar energy value chain offering the higher margins and return for its shareholders, leveraging the experience of the company in the solar business. It has also evolved from being an industrial group to a power generation company. The main purpose of SOLARIA is producing and selling the energy exclusively generated by its solar plants connected to the grid. The visibility and recurrence of the revenues generated by SOLARIA's plants support our commitment to carbon free solar energy generation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803759/Sungrow_SG3125HV_Cenral_Inverter.jpg