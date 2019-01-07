MATRO GBJ, Fashion Dark Horse, Wins at BAZZAR Jewelry Awards

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 BAZZAR Jewelry Awards and Jewelry Night came to an end on 19th December. This jewelry event, known as the "The Academy Awards for Advanced Jewelry", was crowded with stars and celebrities. MATRO GBJ, the Fashion Dark Horse was not only adored by stars and fashion icons but also won the Annual Fun Design Award.

"Starry Night" from MATRO GBJ Sparkled at the Event

BAZZAR Jewelry, the well-known jewelry and fashion magazine in China, has been leading and creating numerous classic jewelry moments over the past 10 years. Apart from the classic BAZZAR Jewelry Awards, this year the "Annual Fun Design Award" was set to encourage young jewelry brands that break conventional rules and innovate jewelry design. The "Starry Night", a sapphire necklace from MATRO GBJ, won the "Annual Fun Design Award" with its superior design and perfect manufacture. The inspiration of "Starry Night" originated from Jennifer, a master jewelry designer of JYE. During one of her night flights, she was transfixed by the dark blue sky and twinkling stars. She incorporated the countless stars of the royal sapphire pendant, which symbolizes tranquility and vastness, into this "Starry Night". JYE has been favored by many world-class jewelry awards, including JCK.

Collecting Global Jewelry, Leading Jewelry Fashion

Besides the "Starry Night", MATRO GBJ offers thousands of exquisite designs at their boutique stores, where jewelry of various brands by different designers is collected and exhibited. That's the exclusive advantage of MATRO GBJ compared with single designer brands.

MATRO GBJ collects more than 15 brands from the UK, France, Canada and other countries, with various styles. These fabulous global jewelry brands can be found at one stop in China -- MATRO GBJ. The brand strives to connect more Chinese customers and international jewelry brands and actively support all international brands that want to enter Chinese market.

MATRO GBJ is a young but innovative brand that has pioneered the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode to provide customers global fine jewelry with affordable prices. This unique mode integrates both online and offline, overseas and domestic shopping and aims to enable domestic customers have multiple jewelry choices while helping international brands to enter the Chinese market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804634/MATRO_GBJ_awards.jpg